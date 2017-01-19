Woman charged with attempted first degree murder during string of auto burglaries

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 2400 block of Maplewood Drive Thursday morning for reports of shots fired.

Deputies say the property owner, Robert Brown, spotted a white female in dark clothing in his car on the driveway.

Brown told deputies that he chased after Morgan Shoemaker, who fled from his vehicle and ran across the street.

Brown said Shoemaker pulled out a firearm and fired a shot at him and then a second shot as she continued to run.

Shoemaker then threw the firearm down in a neighbor’s yard and continued to run away, tossing the weapon on the ground.

Deputies found Shoemaker a few blocks from the residence near the 8500 block of Standifer Gap Road.

They noticed Shoemaker had several bags with her, and she told deputies that she was trying to get away from a male party that had shot at her.



Deputies returned Shoemaker to the scene and Brown identified her as the person who broke into his vehicle and shot at him.



The investigation continued and deputies found other neighbors whose vehicles were broken into several items that were stolen, including at least one firearm. Neighbors were able to identify several items belonging to them in the property recovered from Shoemaker.



Morgan Shoemaker, 27 was being charged with (1) count of attempted 1st Degree Murder, (1) count of Reckless Endangerment, (1) count of Burglary (of an automobile), (1) count of Theft, (1) count of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony.



Shoemaker also faces (3) additional counts of burglary of an automobile and (1) count of Theft from another incident that occurred down the street.