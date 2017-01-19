Young child found in car after police chase across state lines

A traffic stop late Tuesday night turned into a police pursuit began in Fort Oglethorpe and ended in Chattanooga.

Fort Oglethorpe police stopped a Lincoln sedan driven by James Michael Farris, 22, traveling south on Lafayette Road for a defective tag light.

Once the car was stopped, Farris tried to ram the patrol car and the police officer by driving quickly in reverse.

The chase continued onto Interstates 75 and 24, where Farris eventually lost control and crashed into the concrete barrier near Exit 180.

Police say Farris reached into the glove box and raised his arms toward the officers.

That's when police fired at Farris, who then took off on foot.

In the car, police found a four-year-old child who wasn't in a car seat or seatbelts. The child was crying, but only had superficial wounds, according to police.

Police were able to later capture Farris, who now faces a long list of charges.

Farris has been charged with: