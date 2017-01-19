Arrest made in arson case from July 2016

An arrested is made in an arson case from July 2016.

On July 26th, Chattanooga Police and Fire Departments were called to an apartment fire on West 13th Street Court.

Chattanooga Police report that when crews arrived they saw the front door on fire and burning material blocking the way.

The apartment unit was occupied at the time by a woman and her child.

The woman told police that Antonio Glatt had come by unexpectedly and she refused to let him inside the apartment. Glatt became irate and the two got into an argument where he threatened her.

Police report that Glatt then set an outside curtain on fire.

Glatt was arrested Wednesday, January 18th and charged with aggravated arson. He is scheduled for court in February.