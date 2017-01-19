Food on floor, tossing salad with hands costs Chattanooga restaurant points

The new year is off to a good start for most Tennessee Valley restaurants. We have another week without any failures to report.

The lowest score in Hamilton County was found at Herman’s Soul Food at 3821 Brainerd Road in Chattanooga. The restaurant scored a 78, nine points above a failing grade. The inspector found several food items stored on the floor, an ice scoop kept on top of boxes beside the ice machine, no sanitizer in the dish machine and an employee making a tossed salad without using any gloves.

The restaurant corrected its mistakes and earned a 96 on a second inspection.

Three restaurants earned perfect scores. Congratulations to:

The Shiny Penny, 2011 Belvoir Avenue, Chattanooga

Heaven & Ale, 304 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga

Wendy’s, 7019 Shallowford Road, Chattanooga

The following are the remaining scores:

Hamilton County

Maurice Kirby, 2500 South Market Street, Chattanooga: 82

Revelator Coffee, 10 Frazier Avenue, Chattanooga: 87

Downtown Donut Café, 611 Chestnut Street, Chattanooga: 88

Heart Attack Shack, 4345 Ringgold Road, Chattanooga: 89

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café, 2020 Gunbarrel Road, Chattanooga: 90

Jack’s Catering, 2103 Highland Avenue, Chattanooga: 94

Subway, 6054 Shallowford Road, Chattanooga: 94

Rafael’s Italian Restaurant, 3877 Hixson Pike, Chattanooga: 95

Mi Casita, 3029 Rossville Boulevard, Chattanooga: 95

Stone Cup Café, 280 Frazier Avenue, Chattanooga: 96

Sweet Frog, 2288 Gunbarrel Road, Chattanooga: 98

McDonald’s, 8601 Hixson Pike, Hixson: 98

Subway, 850 Market Street, Chattanooga: 98

Baxter’s Family Food & Fun, 8023 Hixson Pike, Hixson: 99

Sugar Shoppe, 2020 Gunbarrel Road, Chattanooga: 99

The Chattanoogan Foundry, 1201 Broad Street, Chattanooga: 99

Catoosa County

Donut Palace, 390 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe: 87

Legendairy Ice Cream & Coffee Shop, 260 Lafayette Street, Ringgold: 91

Murray County

Four Way Drive In, Highway 225 S, Chatsworth: 95

Whitfield County

McDonald’s, 1210 Glenwood Avenue, Dalton: 74

Subway, 2135 East Walnut Avenue, Dalton: 83

Fruteria Alejandra #3, 2753 Old Grade Road, Dalton: 88

O’Charley’s, 1520 West Walnut Avenue, Dalton: 88

Crescent City Tavern, 324 South Depot Street, Dalton: 93

Taquiera Villa Juarez, 1103 East Morris Street, Dalton: 95

Fruteria Alejandra, 2753 Old Grade Road, Dalton: 96

Marisco’s Puerto Vallarta, 1205 South Thornton Avenue, Dalton: 96

Bob’s Burgers, 3356 South Dixie Highway, Dalton: 97

Fruteria Alejandra #2, 2753 Old Grade Road, Dalton: 97

Ozone Skate Center, 611 Sheridan Avenue, Dalton: 97

Nutricion Familiar, 307 Smith Industrial Boulevard, Ste. E, Dalton: 99

If you’re in Hamilton County and you have a complaint about a pool, restaurant, health care facility, daycare or gym, call the Hamilton County Health Department Hot Line at 423-209-8110. In north Georgia, call your local health department.