Volkswagen interior supplier opens shop

Automotive interior supplier Yanfeng Automotive Interiors opened its Chattanooga facility Thursday.

The ribbon-cutting for the world's largest supplier of automotive interior components is to play a role in the interior components for Volkswagen's newest Chattanooga-built vehicle.

The VW Atlas SUV will have floor consoles, instrument panels and trunk trim from Yanfeng.

The Atlas pricing will start at about $30,000 and go up $48,000 to for the seven-seater crossover vehicle. The SUV is part of the German automaker's $900 million expansion.

Drivers can expect to see the Atlas at Volkswagen dealers later this year.