Lookout Wild Film Festival rolls into the Scenic City

Starting Thursday night, the Lookout Wild Film Festival returns to Chattanooga with films centering on the great outdoors and conservation. The festival runs from Thursday, Jan. 19 to Sunday, Jan. 22.

Four of this year's films have local connections: "The Story of Lula Lake," "The Big Three," "Fight Like Nate," and "Dale Sanders Source to the Sea."

The premiere of "The Story of Lula Lake" is Friday night; the film takes a look at what goes into preserving that area. "The Big Three" will give you details about climbing hot spots in The Tennessee Valley.

All events will be held at the Memorial Auditorium Community Theater.