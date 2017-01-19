Over 652K vehicles involved in latest Takata air bag recall - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Over 652K vehicles involved in latest Takata air bag recall

Posted: Updated:

DETROIT (AP) - Thirteen automakers are recalling more than 652,000 vehicles in the U.S. in the latest round of dangerous Takata air bag inflator recalls.
    
Automakers with front passenger inflator recalls posted Thursday are Audi, Nissan, Jaguar-Land Rover, Subaru, Daimler Vans, Tesla, Mitsubishi, BMW, Ferrari, Mercedes, Mazda, McLaren and Karma.
    
Takata inflators can explode with too much force, blowing apart a metal canister and sending shrapnel into the passenger compartment. Sixteen people have died worldwide due to the problem.
    
The recall is among the latest round covering 5.7 million vehicles involving 19 automakers in the U.S. In total, it's the largest auto recall in U.S. history, affecting 69 million inflators and 42 million vehicles.
    
Owners can go to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website to see if their models are involved.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.