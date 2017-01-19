UPDATE: Do you remember that milk refund? - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Do you remember that milk refund?

UPDATE: Hop in the time machine with us as we take a journey all the way back to early 2017. An agreement to settle a price-fixing dispute meant milk buyers (families, schools, etc) would be entitled to a refund. 

But when people got wind of the refunds, well, it got complicated. LOTS of people who bought milk made claims.

But here's the good news: it appears that your patience and milk-purchasing skills may finally pay off.

According to the Fresh Milk Products Antitrust Litigation website BoughtMilk.com, individuals will receive $6.79, and entities will be receiving $190.13.

But don't spend those bucks yet. The website also says that there is one appeal submitted by objectors to the settlement, which means payments cannot start until it's resolved.

It is now in the hands of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

So - keep waiting.

PREVIOUS STORY: If you've bought milk in Tennessee at any time since 2003, you might be eligible for a refund for milk and milk products, but the deadline for applying is January 31.

The refund is part of a settlement of a class-action lawsuit over price-fixing. Tennessee is one of 15 states involved in the case. Georgia and Alabama are not included in the settlement.

BOUGHT MILK? | Claim your cash

The lawsuit accuses dairy farmers of premature slaughtering of their dairy cows to reduce the size of their herds and raise the price of milk, something the dairy farmers deny.

The pool of money will be divided between every consumer who signs up. The amount of the payout is unclear, but officials estimate the refund is between 10 and 20 dollars a person, which has dropped because of some many claims being filed.

Applying is simple. You'll be asked to provide your name and an email address. Claims must be submitted by January 31st in order to be eligible for the money. 

