Bought milk in Tennessee? You can get a refund, but you'd better hurry

If you've bought milk in Tennessee at any time since 2003, you might be eligible for a refund for milk and milk products, but the deadline for applying is January 31.

The refund is part of a settlement of a class-action lawsuit over price-fixing . Tennessee is one of 15 states involved in the case. Georgia and Alabama are not included in the settlement.

The lawsuit accuses dairy farmers of premature slaughtering of their dairy cows to reduce the size of their herds and raise the price of milk, something the dairy farmers deny.

The pool of money will be divided between every consumer who signs up. The amount of the payout is unclear, but officials estimate the refund is between 10 and 20 dollars a person, which has dropped because of some many claims being filed.

Applying is simple. You'll be asked to provide your name and an email address. Claims must be submitted by January 31st in order to be eligible for the money.