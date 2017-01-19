Warm and rainy through the weekend

Good Thursday. You will need the umbrella and maybe a light jacket this morning. We have a few light sprinkles moving through. They will fade away later in the morning, but we will still have cloudy skies through the early afternoon as temperatures climb into the mid-60s. Rain showers will redevelop this evening, and we can expect rain through the overnight into Friday morning. The rain tonight will be heavy at times.

Friday will start with scattered showers and temperatures in the mid-50s. As we progress through the day, the showers will taper off and warm weather will settle in. I expect the high Friday to reach the low 70s.

Saturday now looks like it will sport a few scattered showers on and off through the day as an area of low pressure moves by to the south. It will still be warm Saturday with a high of 68.

Another low will move through Sunday. After some scattered showers and a high of 65, we will see another round of heavy rain Sunday evening into Sunday night.

For the complete forecast, get the WRCB weather app .

THURSDAY: