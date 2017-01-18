Crime Stoppers: Theft from Concrete Business

In Crime Stoppers, there are a few ways you could be in a position to help this week. In one of your circles, you could have heard about the crime in question. Or, maybe you have taken note of an incredible deal on concrete equipment. A third option is you might recognize one or both of our suspects from some grainy surveillance video. If any of these apply, we have up to $1,000 waiting. "If you have someone that's wanting to sell you a pressure washer or laser tools, all of a sudden," said Chattanooga Police Sgt. Victor Miller, "then, that may be a clue."

The criminal duo hit, of all things, a concrete business in the early morning darkness, this past Saturday. According to police, they cut the fence and immediately went for a trailer. "It takes less than five minutes to break in," Miller said, "to break the lock on the trailer, get the tools out. And, as one is getting the tools out of the trailer, the other's on the lookout, constantly moving back-and-forth, looking for the police or someone to see them."

It was a quick hit, but they apparently knew exactly what they were after: some expensive stuff. "Inside the trailer was a large amount of tools," Sgt. Miller explained, "and they took several items including the laser tool sets and pressure washers."

As you would expect, surveillance cameras are mounted at different spots around the business and there are several flood lights to illuminate the property. Video shows the two white males close-up, but the quality of the images is not great. "If you know who the suspect is, you should be able to identify them in the video. They're both wearing hoodies and blue jean pants," Miller stated. "One is a little taller than the other, you can see in the video, you'll get a good face shot of one of them, the other one, not so much."

Have a good look at the video and, should you come across someone looking to unload pressure washers or laser concrete equipment and you think, 'that price is too good to be true,' it probably is.

We have up to $1,000 reward in exchange for your information. "If you know the person," advised Sgt. Miller, "friend, family member, coworker, whoever it may be: get that reward. They'll never know that you called."

All you need is the number: 698-3333

If you get voicemail, leave a way for Sgt. Miller to get back with you. Again, through Crime Stoppers, he will never ask who you are.