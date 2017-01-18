Mohawk Industries to fill 25 position in recruitment fair

The Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) will help Mohawk Industries recruit 25 employees to work in Calhoun.

The recruitment will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mohawk Industries located at 400 Clarence King Parkway. GDOL staff will be on site to assist with the application process.

The employer is recruiting sewing machine operators and utility workers.

Due to U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulations, all applicants must be at least 18 years old.

While it is not required, a high school diploma, or a General Education Diploma (GED), is preferred.

Applicants are required to have at least six months of related experience.

All applicants are encouraged to dress appropriately to improve their opportunities for jobs.

For more information about the jobs, or to apply online, visit employgeorgia.com to create an account and upload, or prepare, a resume.