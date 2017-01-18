Propex in Ringgold holding recruitment fair

The Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) will help Propex, a geosynthetic solutions company, recruit about 10 employees to work in Ringgold.

The recruitment will be held on Friday, January. 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Georgia Northwestern Technical College located at 6450 Alabama Highway. GDOL staff will be on site to assist with the application process.

The employer is recruiting quality lab technicians, maintenance technicians and production line operators.

Due to U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulations, all applicants must be at least 18 years old. A high school diploma, or a General Education Diploma (GED), is required.

While it is not required, applicants are preferred to have two years of related experience.

Salaries for the entry-level positions will range from $14 to $18 an hour.

For more information about the jobs, or to apply online, visit employgeorgia.com to create an account and upload, or prepare, a resume.