ATHENS (UGA Athletics) -- The SEC football game between Georgia and Missouri scheduled for October 14 has been designated as the Bulldogs’ annual Homecoming game.

It represents the weekend each year thousands of alumni return to their alma mater for numerous homecoming activities across the campus, renew old friendships, and attend the game in Sanford Stadium.

Georgia and Missouri have only played five times, four since the Tigers joined the SEC in 2012.