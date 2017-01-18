NCAA Division I Council rejects proposed June signing period

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A proposed June signing period for college football recruits has been rejected by the NCAA's Division I Council, but a possible December signing period remains very much in play.

The Council modified a proposal for flexibility in the recruiting calendar Wednesday at the NCAA's annual convention by removing the June signing period. The Council acted on the recommendation of the NCAA's football oversight committee.

The proposed calendar, which still includes a December signing period, awaits a final vote in April. Any proposed changes to the signing date also need approval from the Collegiate Commissioners Associate, which administers the national letter of intent.

Approved changes to the recruiting calendar could take effect as early as later this year.

The traditional national signing day takes place on the first Wednesday of February.

