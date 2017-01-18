NCAA Division I Council rejects proposed June signing period - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

NCAA Division I Council rejects proposed June signing period

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A proposed June signing period for college football recruits has been rejected by the NCAA's Division I Council, but a possible December signing period remains very much in play.

The Council modified a proposal for flexibility in the recruiting calendar Wednesday at the NCAA's annual convention by removing the June signing period. The Council acted on the recommendation of the NCAA's football oversight committee.

The proposed calendar, which still includes a December signing period, awaits a final vote in April. Any proposed changes to the signing date also need approval from the Collegiate Commissioners Associate, which administers the national letter of intent.

Approved changes to the recruiting calendar could take effect as early as later this year.

The traditional national signing day takes place on the first Wednesday of February.

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.