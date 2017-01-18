49ers down to one head coaching candidate, Shanahan will reportedly accept job

Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan is now the sole leading candidate for the San Francisco 49ers head coaching job, and multiple reports have surfaced stating he is likely to accept an offer.

When that will be is contingent upon how the Falcons perform in the NFC Championship against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The 49ers can't hire Shanahan until the Falcons' season ends.

The 49ers will request a second meeting with Shanahan next week regardless of the game's outcome, and he will meet with some of the team's general manager candidates, according to 11Alive news partner USA TODAY Sports.

On Tuesday, the agent for the other remaining candidate for the job, Seattle Seahawks offensive line coach Tom Cable, said his client was withdrawing his name from consideration.

On Monday, New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels also withdrew his candidacy. That left Shanahan as the only remaining candidate for the NFL’s last head coaching vacancy. The franchise still has multiple candidates for its open general manager position.

Shanahan is the son of two-time Super Bowl winning head coach Mike Shanahan, who also won a title as offensive coordinator in San Francisco in 1994.

Shanahan got his first NFL job as an offensive quality control coach in Tampa Bay in 2004. He also served as an offensive coordinator in Houston, Washington and Cleveland before arriving in Atlanta last season.

Shanahan feels he's ready to lead his own NFL team.

"I definitely do. I think I have been," Shanahan said recently. "It's about getting that opportunity and finding the right fit, and it's definitely not something I have to do."

In just two seasons into his position with the Falcons, he's helped form a high-powered offense that utilizes a good part of the roster.

"I love it here. I love the situation here, the team here. There's no one better I could work for," he said. "By no means is it something that has to get done, but it's a goal of our profession. I'd be surprised if most people didn't tell you they were ready."

Shanahan, 37, has already interviewed with 49ers. He also met with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos about their now-filled head coaching vacancies.