East Brainerd Road widening project six months behind schedule

Residents of East Brainerd will need to stay patient.

The widening of East Brainerd Road, which began in 2015, is now scheduled for completion in December of 2017, according to TDOT spokesperson Jennifer Flynn.

The original completion date was set for June of 2017, meaning the project is now some six months behind schedule.

With asphalt plants closing for the winter, the intersection at East Brainerd Road and Morris Hill Road/Hurricane Creek Road will stay in its current form until April, Flynn tells Channel 3.

Drivers can expect a lane switch to the newly-paved section of East Brainerd Road next month.

