UPDATE: Family mourns tree trimmer's death after fall on Signal Mountain

UPDATE: The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said the tree trimmer who died Wednesday while at work is Jeremi Derek Cagle, 34.

Cagle was born and raise in Chickamauga, GA and he has an eight-year-old daughter.

As his family now prepares for his funeral, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is still investigating what led to the 150-foot fatal fall. The incident is still currently under investigation by TOSHA (Tennessee OSHA) and the body has been transported to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner's Office for the determination of cause of death.

At 11:22 a.m., an emergency 911 call was made by an employee of Big Woody's Tree Service to report a man in his early 30's had fallen off the side of the mountain while trimming trees on private property.

Matthew Derrick, General Manager at Big Woody's Tree Service, tells Channel 3 Cagle's death "Was a tragic accident...We feel for his family and his daughter."

Cagle has worked for Big Woody's for the past eight months.

Derrick said regarding the fall, "He was not in the air in a tree, he was on the ground cutting a tree. He was hit and knocked him out, and it caused him to fall."

ORIGINAL STORY: A tree trimmer working on Signal Mountain Wednesday fatally fell about 150 feet.

Hamilton County Emergency Services says that recovery efforts are underway for the man who fell off the side of Signal Mountain.

At 11:22am, an emergency 911 call was made by an employee of Big Woody's Tree Service to report a man in his early 30's had fallen off the side of the mountain while trimming trees on private property.

Walden's Ridge Emergency Services responded to 6202 Forest Park Drive and arrived at the scene reporting a party had fallen about 150 feet off the bluff of Signal Mountain.

Signal Mountain FD, Dallas Bay VFD and Red Bank FD responded to the scene for additional manpower.