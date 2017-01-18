Food stamps to get online access

Americans on food stamps will soon have a way to get their groceries online, including through Amazon.

Beginning summer of 2017, Amazon and six other companies will start accepting food stamps.

It's part of a pilot program by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as the U.S. government works to expand the reach of its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program by allowing poorer Americans to pay for grocery orders online for the first time.

The program could help alleviate what is known as "food deserts", which are areas where residents have little access to fresh food and groceries.

It could also relieve the stigma of using food stamps.

Five national stores are taking part in the USDA pilot: Amazon; FreshDirect in New York; Safeway in Maryland, Oregon and Washington; ShopRite in Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania; and Hy-Vee in Iowa. Two smaller companies in New York state are also taking part in the pilot: Hart's Local Grocers and Dash's Market.