UPDATE: Suspect wanted by HCSO for criminal exposure to HIV, solicitation of a minor captured

UPDATE: Troy Lee McCallie, wanted by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, has been arrested.



McCallie was recently added to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Top 12 Most Wanted on charges of criminal exposure to HIV, solicitation of a minor, Violation of the sex offender registry, domestic assault and vandalism.



According to HCSO spokesman Matt Lea, numerous tips from the community regarding McCallie’s whereabouts were offered to local law enforcement and continued to come even up to the point of his arrest.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a fugitive currently on the Hamilton County’s Top 12 Most Wanted list.

According to Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Matt Lea, Troy Lee McCallie, 49, is wanted for:

Criminal Exposure to HIV

Solicitation of a Minor

Violation of the Sex Offender Registry

Domestic Assault

Vandalism

They ask that anyone who knows where McCallie is asked to call the Sheriff’s Fugitive Division at 423-209-7140 or after normal business hours, call the Hamilton County 911 Communications at 423-622-0022.