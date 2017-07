UPDATE: A crash on I-75 Northbound has caused major delays for the early Wednesday morning commute.

The multiple-vehicle crash was reported at 6:25 near the East Brainerd exit (milemarker 2) north of the I-75/I-24 split.

All of the northbound lanes have been re-opened to traffic, but drivers should expect delays until the crash is cleared.

One person was reported injured and transported to a local hospital.