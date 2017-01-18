Early sprinkles ending, with great weather today

Good Wednesday. We wake up to a few sprinkles for the early morning, but the front causing those will keep moving east allowing high pressure to build in this afternoon meaning it will be drop dead gorgeous. Skies will be partly cloudy, and we will enjoy an unseasonably warm afternoon with highs in the low 60s.

Thursday we will be watching an area of low pressure to our southwest lifting northeast. That will mean increasing clouds through Thursday. It will be comfortable, however, with a high of 62 Thursday afternoon. Rain will be likely Thursday night into the overnight of Friday morning. By Friday afternoon the rain will be gone, and it will be nice heading into the weekend. The high Friday will reach a very warm 70 degrees.

The weekend looks good starting out. Saturday will be partly cloudy with temps ranging from a morning low of 56 to an afternoon high of 67.

Sunday another area of low pressure will push through. We will see scattered showers on and off all day with some periods of heavy rain late Sunday. Temps Sunday will get into the low 60s.

On the back side of that low, we will still see a few light showers lingering through the day Monday, though it will be noticeably cooler Monday afternoon with the high reaching only the low 50s.

David Karnes

WEDNESDAY: