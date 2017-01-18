UPDATE: One girl found after Amber Alert issued in GA for two girls

UPDATE: Sixteen-year-old Desire Hall was located, according to the Alpharetta DPS.

( WXIA ) - Police issued an Amber Alert for two teenage girls who went missing on Saturday, January 14, 2017. Brooklyn Smith, 13, and Desire Hall, 16, are believed to be with Smith's father, Steven Spires, 32.

Police believe Smith's last call was to her father, asking him to pick up herself and Hall from the Main Events in Alpharetta.

They were both in the care of DFCS when they went missing Saturday.

According to the police, there is a court order prohibiting Smith from having any contact with her father.

This is not the first time Smith has gone missing and it is also not the first time her father was considered a factor in her disappearance. Back in July, Smith was taken by her father and his 19-year-old girlfriend, Carmen Clay.

They are believed to be traveling in a black, 2011 Ford Taurus and are considered to be in extreme danger by the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety.

Spires has a warrant out for interference with custody and is described as being a white male, 5'7, weighing 150 lbs, blue eyes and having long brown hair.

Smith is a white female, 4'11, weighing 100 lbs, has brown eyes, long brown hair and was last seen wearing a camouflaged jacket, a Florida "band" T-shirt and brown cowboy boots.

Both Smith and Hall were under the supervision of Georgia Department of Family and Children Services (DFACS), when they went missing from the arcade and game center, "Main Event" in Alpharetta, Ga., Sunday night.

On July 27, Smith, who was 12 at the time, went missing from her Gainsville, Ga., home. She was last seen with her 31-year-old father--who had a warrant out for interference with custody--and his 19-year-old girlfriend Carmen Clay.

Brooklyn's mother, Selena Smith told officials then, she saw her daughter get into a black or dark-colored passenger car, possibly an early-model Ford Taurus at 2:28 a.m.

She told 11Alive at the time that she feared for her daughter’s life and that her daughter’s father was abusive and had a violent criminal history.

"I'm scared to death of what's going on with the two of them right now," Selena said in August.

Hall County Sheriff Officials said that Brooklyn had made contact with her mother over the weekend she went missing and told her she was safe. But she allegedly called her mother from a blocked telephone number to tell her she was staying with friends, and was OK.

The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office arrested Spires a week after the initial Amber Alert. He was held at the Spalding County Jail, pending multiple charges in connection to his daughter's disappearance.

Brooklyn was put into the custody of Georgia DFACS.

If you know her location, the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety asks that you call 911 or their tip line at (678) 297-6307.