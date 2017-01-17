UPDATE: Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting after police chase in Soddy Daisy

UPDATE: Channel 3 is learning new details in the deputy-involved shooting that killed one man after a chase in Soddy Daisy.

The TBI said the man who was killed on Tuesday was 29-year-old Christopher Sexton. Deputies were notified Sexton had violated an order of protection.

In the order, Sexton was told to stay away from family members.

He's accused of breaking those rules, which led to the chase and ultimately his death.

"It was traumatizing knowing that I heard gun shots that killed someone," Natasha Dover, a witness said.

Dover is struggling to sleep after hearing the sound of gunfire. She remembers seeing blue lights near the interstate as she was heading to a gas station with her son on Sequoyah Access Road.

"I heard a pop, pop, which I'm assuming is the police officers warning the guy and then you heard the pop, pop, pop, pop, pop," Dover said.

TBI agents said Sexton led deputies on an extensive chase through Hamilton and Sequatchie counties. Deputies ran his truck off the road near the Sequoyah Crossing Plaza.

The TBI said Sexton got out holding a gun and pointed it at deputies. That's when he was shot and killed.

Sexton's family wouldn't go on camera, but his sister told Channel 3 "myself, his wife, family and friends are all devastated by his passing. He was an extraordinary man who is greatly loved and meant so much to so many."

"My thoughts and prayers go out for the family and for the police officers that were involved because that's extremely traumatizing for them I'm sure considering it's traumatizing for me and I'm just a bystander," Dover said.

Court records show Sexton's wife requested an order of protection against him in 2007, 2009, and less than two weeks ago.

They also reveal she filed for divorce on the same day as the order of protection recently submitted to the courthouse. She previously tried to divorce her husband in 2009, but that was dismissed.

A judge also dismissed the first two orders of protection, but the latest one stuck.

Just hours before Sexton was shot by deputies, a judge heard that case.

It's unclear what Sexton did to violate the order of protection.

This wasn't the first time Sexton ran from police. He plead guilty to a list of charges including evading arrest in 2013.

UPDATE: Family members tell Channel 3, the man involved in the police chase and officer-involved shooting in Soddy Daisy Tuesday night has passed away.

TBI confirms the man who was killed is Christopher Sexton, 29.

The police pursuit began around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday when officers noticed Sexton was in violation of an order of protection.

That began an "extensive" chase that led through Hamilton and Sequatchie counties, police backed off at times citing safety concerns.

Around 7 p.m. deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office ran Sexton's truck off the road near the Sequoyah Crossing plaza.

TBI said Sexton got out of his truck holding a gun and pointed his gun in the direction of the deputies. Sexton was then shot and killed by police.

TBI will not say how many officers fired at Sexton or how many times he was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members tell Channel 3 Sexton was a father and husband, and "he did not plan to die tonight."

ORIGINAL STORY: The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Soddy Daisy Tuesday night.

Sheriff's office spokesman Matt Lea says officers shot the suspect following a police chase that ended in the 200 block of Sequoyah Access Road at around 7:00 p.m.

Lea says all officers are okay, but did not give the suspect's condition or say what led to the chase.

According to the Hamilton County 911 call log, EMS was dispatched to the scene at 6:43 p.m.

Channel 3's crew at the scene says investigators are focusing on a black pickup truck at Sequoyah Crossing Shopping Center.

Officers also surrounded the entrance to Hometown Inn.

The TBI is investigating the incident at the request of District Attorney General Neal Pinkston.

