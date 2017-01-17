Former UTC All-American Corey Levin to play in NFLPA Senior Bowl

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga senior All-American Corey Levin is set to participate in the 2017 NFLPA Senior Bowl on Jan. 21 at the Stubhub Center in Los Angeles, Calif. Levin, a four-year starter and two-time winner of the Southern Conference Jacob's Blocking Award has been one of the top offensive linemen in the FCS over the last three seasons.



Levin has started at both tackle and guard positions and has been a consensus All-American each of the last three years. He repeated on the AFCA All-American squad in 2016 and was a second team selection by STATS and the Associated Press.



Founded in 2012, the annual NFLPA Collegiate Bowl gives prospective players the best opportunity to showcase their talents to potential employers and fans. Nearly 200 scouts, player personnel staff, general managers and head coaches from all 32 NFL teams are expected be in attendance to watch live practices, conduct player interviews and review tape.



Participants in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl have the unique opportunity to network with and learn from current and former NFL players. These veterans provide players with first-hand insight on what it takes to win on and off the field.



In this year's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, Mike Martz will look to defend his 2016 National Team title against Jim Zorn's American Team at StubHub Center on the campus of California State University Dominguez Hills. The Jan. 21 game will be broadcast by Fox Sports on FS1 with kickoff slated for 4:00 p.m. (E.S.T).



For more information about the 2017 NFLPA Collegiate, visit http://collegiate.nflpa.com