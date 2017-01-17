NTSB releases preliminary report on deadly Woodmore bus crash

The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report on the deadly Woodmore bus crash.

The crash happened on November 21 of last year and ultimately claimed the lives of six Woodmore Elementary School students.

Police say the driver, Johnthony Walker, left his regular bus route and was speeding at the time of the crash.

Walker has been charged with five counts of vehicular homicide.

Here's is the NTSB's entire preliminary report: