Mom, toddler daughter fight cancer at the same time

Heather Wilson received some bad news just five days before Christmas.

The 31-year-old mother of three, who was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor six months earlier, learned that her 14-month-old daughter, London, also had cancer.

Doctors found a yolk sac tumor in the area of London's ovaries.

The two have been an inspiration as they bravely face the disease together, rallying friends and family to help ease the financial and emotional burden on the young mom from Covington, Georgia.

"Heather is a warrior, and London is a warrior just like her mom,'' Pam Hunt, Wilson's aunt, told TODAY. "No young mother should have to be fighting what she's fighting anyway, and now her daughter has to have the same fight. It just seems like it's one in a million."

Hunt, whose nephew Cameron is Wilson's husband, started a GoFundMe page to help raise money for the family. Wilson, who was not available for an interview with TODAY while undergoing chemotherapy, had been a server at a local Chili's, but can't work due to her treatments.

"I can't help her any other way than this,'' Hunt said. "She has cried over the first $2,000, saying, 'This is amazing.'"

Wilson's sister, Brandi, lives next door and has been a constant help during the difficult time. Other family members and friends have pitched in by getting Heather to doctor's appointments and babysitting London.

Wilson began having seizures over the summer, and doctors discovered an inoperable brain tumor in June.

"If you met her, you would never know,'' Hunt said. "She's not a victim. She doesn't let it affect her and just tries to go about her life every day."

Last month, London began regularly bleeding in her diaper, leading to a trip to the hospital that resulted in a cancer diagnosis for the curly-haired toddler.

"Heather felt terrible that maybe it was something she gave (London), but the doctors confirmed that it was not,'' Hunt said. "I just struggle with why this should happen to her when she already has such a heavy burden to save her own life."