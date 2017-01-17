HCSO sergeant suspended for using racial slur

A Sergeant at the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has been suspended for using a racial slur twice while talking to a black deputy in November 2016.

Sgt. George Jackson, received a three-day unpaid suspension and will have to undergo on-the-job counseling for his comments, which violated the department's code of conduct, according to our news partner at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

On Tuesday morning, Sergeant Jackson sent this email explaining his actions that appeared in the Times Free Press:

The story published in the Times Free Press today (01/17/17) concerns an incident from November 2016 between myself and a coworker. I would consider her not only a colleague but a friend. Her mother has made breakfast for us on a couple of occasions during weekend tours of duty and I have accepted packages at my home for her.

Her and I have played jokes on several colleagues and one another. We have always been there for one another; to answer one another’s questions and to help one another with any problem, professionally or personally, we have wanted to share with the other.

In November I made a comment that offended my friend and colleague. At the moment she did not tell me it offended her. Instead we laughed and when around other colleagues she retold the story and asked me to say it again. I did and again we all laughed. Both of those moments were captured on video.

Nonetheless, I later was informed I had offended her. While I was shocked that a friend would not come to me and address this personally, I can do nothing about that. However, I can address my actions and change them. We are all held to a standard of professionalism. The Sheriff has met with me and clearly laid out his expectation of professional standards.

I am thankful for all the officers (African American, Hispanic, Caucasian) that testified to my character, and to the humor myself and Ms. White have shared with one another and others. This was left out of the Times Free Press article. Those officers see us on a daily basis and not an isolated incident.

I have since met with Ms. White and apologized. We see one another on a regular basis and are cordial. She remains someone that I respect and would do anything in my ability to assist. Her and her family remain in our family's prayers as she has said the same to me. I hope in time we can once again have the professional friendship we once shared.