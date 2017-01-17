May trial set for Lookout Valley triple murder suspects

The families of those three murder victims will have to wait another five months for the case against those charged in the crime to be heard by a jury.

Skyler Allen, 24, and Derek Morse, 22, were originally set to go on trial Tuesday but like many cases in court, that date has been pushed back.

The pair are accused of killing three men and wounding another in Lookout Valley in 2014.

Police say a third defendant, Jacob Allison, now 18, drove the pair to an RV lot with several guns before opening fire.

Police believe the motive was over money.

Tuesday the judge did not go into if the cases will be severed.

In September, a motion was filed on behalf of Skylar Allen stating Allen would not receive a fair trial if the pair are tried together.

The trial is set for May 30, 2017 and is expected to last two weeks.