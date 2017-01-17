GoVols247: Sources say Fulmer as athletic director 'about done'

UPDATE: Things started changing late last week in Tennessee's search for an athletics director.

Now, especially with newly confirmed and soon-to-start Chancellor Dr. Beverly J. Davenport meeting today on campus with Dr. Joe DiPietro and others, as well as attending the Lady Vols' upset win against No. 6 Notre Dame, it appears Davenport's search for a new athletic director has a clear-cut favorite and familiar name: Phillip Fulmer.

While sources Sunday night and into Monday morning were continuing to indicate Davenport is adamant she wants UT to interview sitting athletics directors, with a source indicating last Friday was the deadline for interested potential candidates to submit their curriculum vitae and qualifications, Fulmer has gone from wishful candidate early in the process to replace the forced-out Hart to off the radar and now back front and center.

PREVIOUS STORY: KNOXVILLE - Could Phillip Fulmer be the next Tennessee athletic director?

Fans have talked about it for years, and the former coach has admitted in the past he might be interested, so could it really happen?

ESPN's Chris Low, a WBIR contributor, says according to sources, the answer is yes.

Low calls Fulmer a "prime candidate" to replace Dave Hart, who will retire at the end of June.

Fulmer would not confirm that to Low, but told him that, "I want what is best for UT."



The now 66 year old Fulmer spent more than three decades in Big Orange, as a player and coach. He was fired in 2008 after going 5-7. The previous year, the Vols tied for their last SEC East championship. His overall record as head coach at UT was 152–52, with a national championship in 1998.

Fulmer, who never took another coaching job, has remained in Knoxville and still has close ties to the university and community.

WBIR contributed to this story.