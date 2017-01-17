23 held after dog-fighting raid in southwest Alabama - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

23 held after dog-fighting raid in southwest Alabama

By Associated Press

CHATOM, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say 23 people are jailed after police raided a large dog fight in southwest Alabama.

Washington County sheriff's officials had been investigating claims about a dog-fighting ring and got a tip that a big fight was being held over the weekend.

A raid resulted in the arrests plus the seizure of four pit bulldogs, six guns, 41 vehicles and $7,000 in cash.

Investigators say people from six states were at the fight, which was held Saturday night near the Mississippi state line. Sheriff Richard Stringer says the fight was an organized, money-making event.

Investigators from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals are reviewing evidence, and the sheriff says more charges are possible.

