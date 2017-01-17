Warm, cloudy today, with rain showers developing

Good Tuesday. An approaching front will keep us warm and cloudy today with highs in the upper 60s. Ahead of the front we may see a few light sprinkles, but our rain chances will increase later this afternoon into tonight as the front moves through. We may even get a rumble of thunder or two.

By Wednesday morning the rain will be gone, and it should be a nice day Wednesday. We will be a little cooler in the afternoon with partly cloudy skies and a high of 62.

Thursday will start dry and cool with a low of 49. We will make it to 62 in the afternoon. Thursday night into Friday morning we will have more rain moving through. We will dry out Friday afternoon with the highs warming back into the upper 60s.

The weekend will start warm and dry. Saturday will actually be a great day with a sun/cloud mix and highs in the upper 60s. More rain, however, will move in Sunday , and it will last on and off through Monday.

