Local reverend remembers Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

"We walked and the white children rode buses," said Rev. Paul A. McDaniel, Pastor Emeritus of 2nd Missionary Baptist Church.



86-year-old, Paul McDaniel remembers life as a child, growing up in South Carolina.



"Oh it was a segregated time when our school was 3 blocks from me but I had to walk a mile or two," said McDaniel.



He found his calling for ministry at age 17 then met Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at Morehouse College in Atlanta.

"He was just another student, he was upperclassmen and he seemed to be a pretty smart fellow but he was just another student running around like the rest of us," said McDaniel.



Dr. King was a Senior then but already a proven leader on campus among other ministers in training.

"None of us had any idea what would happen in history," said McDaniel.



McDaniel marched, protested and pushed for new legislation along with doctor king for years. He recalls running drives to register voters, joining hundreds of people in Selma and thousands more on the frontlines of the march on Washington.

He remembers, Dr. King was powerful in speech but sensitive to real issues and suffering. He says he was determined to live the principle nonviolent activism.

McDaniel only wishes his friend could have lived long enough to see the changes his life's work has accomplished. There's no doubt Dr. King was one of the primary forces to lay the groundwork, so that others too can have a dream.

"There's no question things have changed and are better," said McDaniel. " I'll say if Obama 's Presidency did mean anything, that it would keep us from laughing at a little black child who says I want to be a president when I grow up.... you would not dismiss that so easily now."