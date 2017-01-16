William Hinton “Bear” Lawson bridge dedicated in Polk Co.

A bridge was dedicated to honor American patriot, William Hinton "Bear" Lawson for his generosity that established the area now known as, Benton Station.

The ceremony was held on Saturday and a number of local figures were present for the unveiling of the sign including, Cleveland Mayor, Tom Rowland, and Tennessee State Representative, Dan Howell.

Unveiling the sign was Eli Lane, a student at New Hope Elementary School in Dalton, GA (Bear’s Great Great Great Great Great Grandson). Eli is the son of Matt & Tina Lane and the grandson of Elizabeth Lawson Lane (Bear is Elizabeth’s Great Great Great Grandfather) and Tom Lane of Dalton.

in the early 1900’s, the L&N Railroad company needed a place to come through the area but ran into an unexpected roadblock - the landowners were asking too much money. L&N almost made the decision to forget about Polk and go through Bradley County, Lawson sold his property to the railroad for the bare minimum required by law. The Benton Station community was then created.

The Allan Jones Foundation in Cleveland sponsored a ceremony.