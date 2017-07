Eugene "Gene" Cernan, the 11th and most recent man to walk on the moon has died at the age of 82.

NASA tweeted out the news of Cernan's passing Monday afternoon.

"We are saddened by the loss of retired NASA astronaut Gene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon," the agency said.

We are saddened by the loss of retired NASA astronaut Gene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon. https://t.co/Q9OSdRewI5 pic.twitter.com/gPdFTnXF2C — NASA (@NASA) January 16, 2017

Cernan was the space commander of the Apollo 17 mission in 1972. He went up into space two other times, in 1966 and 1969.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

WESH contributed to this story.