"A Day On, Not A Day Off," Hundreds of volunteers clean up East Chattanooga

Martin Luther King Jr. Day isn't just about a day off, but a day to serve. Hundreds gave back, transforming communities in Chattanooga.

"A Day On, Not A Day Off" – that's the theme of the city's fourth annual MLK Day of Service.

At the corner of Glass and Awtry street sits a barber shop, it's been a community staple for several years and it's in need of a fresh paint job.

It’s why Tahja Mack and a large crowd turned out to lend a hand.

“You know if it was just him it would take him days, if he had to hire. You know he's a small business and that's just money out of his pockets to hire people. It just feels good to know that you are helping someone even in a small way,” Mack said.

Hauling dirt, and picking up trash are just a couple of ways volunteers commemorated the Civil Rights leader.

"We do a better job when we all come together and do something together as a unit, it shows love amongst people," said Progress Barber Shop Owner, Lee McWhirter.

It's an overwhelming feeling for McWhirter to see strangers from all walks of life working together side by side.

"Race, color, or creed to be able to come together, do things together, own businesses together, just fellowships with one another was a beautiful thing,” McWhirter said.

Some projects were big, others were small but that didn't matter to these volunteers because just like Dr. King said, “Everybody can be great because everybody can serve.”