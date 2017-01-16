What The Tech? App of the Day: Foap

I've been looking to make a little money on the side, like everybody else I suppose. What I don't have is a lot of spare time and I don't want to invest any money. Taking photos with my smartphone is something I do all the time and a surprisingly simple app is turning photos into cash.

The app is FOAP and it's free for both iOS and Android devices . It can make anyone a professional photographer.

Foap is like a clearing house that connects shutterbugs with companies looking for great quality photos. The companies are always looking for unique photos for marketing and web material, but those photos can be very expensive when purchased from professional photographers. It doesn't cost you anything to use the app but if you sell something you'll share what you earn with Foap. Fair enough.

Smartphone cameras are so good now everyone takes high quality photos that can be used in those marketing materials.

Here's how the app works, and why it may put some photographers out of business:

After downloading the app and creating an account you start uploading your snapshots. Any photo will do provided it doesn't show someone's face (you'd have to fill out release forms for that). Once the photos are uploaded companies can find them and make you an offer.

Here are a few tips to getting your photos discovered:

Don't waste time uploading sunsets. They all look the same and there are hundreds of them already posted.

Same with flowers.

Write a caption for each photo.

Include tags such as "beach", "stop sign", "downtown street" or "baby". (remember, no faces)

Upload lots of photos, even if some aren't very good. The more you upload the better chance companies will see all of your shots.

Foap also includes a Missions tab where you see requests from companies. Some of those requests will pay $100 or more for the best photo that's uploaded. It takes just a few minutes to get started then you can start uploading.

Make sure you look at some of the photos other Foap users have sold so you can get a good idea of what companies typically look for.

You may not get rich with your photos but depending on how much time you invest in both shooting and uploading, you can make a significant amount of money.