UPDATE: Alabama is hiring Arizona's Greg Byrne as athletic director

UPDATE: TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Alabama is hiring Greg Byrne to replace retiring athletic director Bill Battle.

The university announced Monday that Byrne, currently Arizona's vice president for athletics, will take over March 1. The hire needs approval from Alabama trustees.

The 45-year-old Byrne has run Arizona's athletic department since 2010, following a stint as Mississippi State's athletic director. Byrne is the son of Bill Byrne, who retired as Texas A&M's athletic director in 2012.

The 75-year-old Battle announced his retirement plans Sunday night, saying he will become special assistant to the president.

Byrne joins an athletic program that has won 10 national championships in five sports since 2008, including four titles in football.

PREVIOUS STORY: TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Alabama athletic director Bill Battle plans to step down from his job.

Battle announced Sunday night that he will assume a new role as special assistant to the president. The 75-year-old has run the athletic department since March 2013.

University President Stuart R. Bell says Battle will continue running the department until a successor takes over.

The Arizona Daily Star reported Sunday that University of Arizona athletic director Greg Byrne is expected to replace Battle. Arizona booster Jeff Stevens confirmed to the newspaper that Byrne is leaving.

Battle announced in July that he had completed a stem cell transplant for multiple myeloma. He said in a statement that his health was not a factor in his decision to retire.

