Cherokee Co. deputies arrest man for sexual assaults on child

By Chris Brantley, Web Producer/Weekend Assignment Manager
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC (WRCB) -

Cherokee County Sheriff Office say they have arrested  an 81-year old  man for sexually assaulting a child. 

Officials say during late November, a report was made that John Frederick Kaufman was a suspect in a child sexual assault. Investigators conducted an investigation which culminated in the arrest of Kaufman on January 9, 2017.

Kaufman is currently in custody at the Cherokee County Detention Center under a $ 100,000 secure bond. Kaufman is scheduled to appear in Cherokee County District Court on January 25, 2017. 
 
Because of the age of the victims and the sensitive nature of the incident no further information is expected to be released from this office.  
 
Sheriff Palmer encourages any one that has information on this crime or any other to report it. To report crime in Cherokee County you can call the anonymous tip line at 828-8371344 or email a tip at crime.tips@cherokeecounty-nc.gov or call 911 if you observe a crime in progress. 

