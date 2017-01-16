Vols' new defensive backs coach: Tar Heels' Charlton Warren

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee has hired Charlton Warren of North Carolina to replace Willie Martinez as defensive backs coach.

Warren has spent the last two seasons as North Carolina's secondary coach. He also was Nebraska's secondary coach in 2014 and spent nine years on Air Force's staff, including a stint as the Falcons' defensive coordinator in 2012.

Tennessee said in a statement Monday that coach Butch Jones felt "extremely fortunate" to add someone of Warren's caliber to "our coaching staff and our defensive meeting room."

Martinez had been the Volunteers' secondary coach for each of Jones' first four seasons at Tennessee.

AP college football site: http://collegefootball.ap.org

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.