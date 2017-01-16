Trump signals ‘insurance for everybody’ in health care replaceme - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Trump signals ‘insurance for everybody’ in health care replacement

Posted: Updated:
President-elect Donald Trump. AP photo President-elect Donald Trump. AP photo

BY ALEX JOHNSON, NBC News

(NBC News) - President-elect Donald Trump said he is working on a replacement for the Affordable Care Act that would seek to provide "insurance for everybody," The Washington Post reported Sunday night.

Trump made the comments in a telephone interview late Saturday, The Post said. He gave no details of his replacement plan.

The Post reported that Trump also said he would force drug companies to negotiate directly with the government on prices of prescriptions covered under Medicare and Medicaid.

"They're politically protected but not anymore," he said, according to The Post.

Trump's comments were made a day after the House began the formal process of repealing the national insurance program known widely as Obamacare but before Sunday's rallies across the country to energize opponents of the repeal.

Republican leaders have said it would take weeks or even months to replace the program, which affects about one-sixth of the U.S. economy. But Trump said in the Post interview that he is close to being ready to announce his own replacement.

He warned Republicans that if the party drags its feet, he will use the power of the presidency — along with Twitter, his preferred channel to the American people.

"The Congress can't get cold feet because the people will not let that happen," Trump told The Post.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.