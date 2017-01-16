The next Obama family home: Take a tour of their new Washington DC house

By Randee Dawn, TODAY

(NBC News) - Once you've lived in the White House, it's hard to imagine living anywhere else. But later this week, that's what President Obama and his family, Michelle, Malia and Sasha, are going to have to do.

And if reports are correct, they've found their next new dream home: an 8,200-square-foot house in the Kalorama neighborhood in Washington, D.C.

READ MORE | Ivanka Trump buys Washington, DC home — see inside

The mansion features nine bedrooms and nine baths and was built in 1928. The Ghosts of DC website says it was first listed at $50,000 back in the day; the last sale went to ex-White House Press Secretary Joe Lockhart, who still owns the property, for $5.3 million.

The family has decided to stay in the D.C. area after the president's tenure in the White House ends so that Sasha can complete high school in the area in 2018. They're planning to rent the place, according to The New York Times. Zillow estimates the monthly rent to be $22,000.

It is a gorgeous brick home, full of spacious rooms that feature hardwood floors, a terrace and gardens (maybe Michelle will start up a new vegetable patch) and a special suite that might work well for Michelle's mother Marian Robinson, who currently lives with the family in the White House.

The white painted kitchen features an extended table/sink combination topped by white and gray marble.

A gated courtyard should suffice to hold multiple secret service vehicles, which will be needed once the president leaves office.

And at least for now, the house shares a neighborhood with Bill and Hillary Clinton, along with several countries' embassies.

The house was once owned by Capt. Charles Hamilton Maddox, who served in both world wars and who tested radio equipment used in the Navy's aircraft. Maddox's daughter Muriel appeared with Marlon Brando in 1950s "The Men" and also authored romance novels.

Nice choice, Obamas! Let us know when we can come over for the housewarming.