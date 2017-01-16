Pat Summit Clinic opens at UT Medical Center - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Pat Summit Clinic opens at UT Medical Center

By WBIR
KNOXVILLE - A room full of Pat Summitt's biggest fans, including her son Tyler, celebrated the opening of The Pat Summitt Clinic at UT Medical Center Sunday. 

The clinic was a longtime goal of Pat Summitt, who passed away from early onset Alzheimer's in 2016 after announcing her diagnosis publicly in 2013.  

