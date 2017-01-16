Morning fog, then near record warmth

Good Monday. The near record warmth will continue as we start the week. Sunday we actually tied the record high of 73, previously reached in 1928. The record for today is also 73, and we will flirt with hitting it. I am forecasting the high to reach 72. Overall, it will be a pleasant day for all of the MLK activities. Skies will be a bit cloudy, but the chance of rain is only 20%.

Tuesday will be warm and cloudy also with mostly cloudy skies and a high of 69. A front will pass through and bring some rain showers to the area late Tuesday into Tuesday night. Rainfall amounts will be about 1/4".

Wednesday and Thursday will dry out and cool down just a little. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Still, temps will be WAY above the average of 50.

Overnight Thursday into Friday morning we will have another round of rain moving through.

The weekend will start great with partly cloudy skies and a high of 65. Sunday, we will have more rain moving through with highs in the mid 60s.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app . David Karnes

MONDAY: