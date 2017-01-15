TWRA Requesting Public Input for 2017-18 Hunting Regulations - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TWRA Requesting Public Input for 2017-18 Hunting Regulations

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is soliciting comments for its 2017-18 hunting seasons’ regulations. This is an opportunity for the public to provide ideas and share concerns about hunting regulations with TWRA staff. The comment period will be open through Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017.

Public comments will be considered by TWRA staff and may be presented as proposals for regulation changes. Comments may be submitted by mail to: 2017-18 Hunting Season Comments, TWRA, Wildlife and Forestry Division, P.O. Box 40747, Nashville, TN 37204 or emailed by clicking here. Please include “Hunting Season Comments” on the subject line of emailed submissions.  - See more at: https://www.tn.gov/twra/news/47958#sthash.ECMHBkCy.dpuf

