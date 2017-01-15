Person hit while trying to cross Hixson Pike

A person was trying to cross Hixson Pike when they were hit by a car on Sunday. Chattanooga police arrived at the scene on Hixson Pike near Highway 153 just before 7:00 p.m.
Eyewitnesses said the victim is an employee of a nearby restaurant. They told Channel 3 the car involved is a Kia and the driver stayed on scene.
Officers said the person hit is expected to survive.
It's unclear if the driver will face charges.
