CPD: Armed man arrested for trying to use stolen credit card at Hamilton Place Mall

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Chattanooga police arrested a man they say was trying to use a stolen credit card at Hamilton Place Mall.

It happened just before 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers said they tried to get 22-year-old Erwin Rogers to stop, but he tried to run away by going up an escalator and pushing people out of the way. Another officer in a different part of the mall helped slow him down.

Police said they discovered a handgun underneath the man's clothes. They took it away after he was placed in custody.

Rogers faces several charges including: 

  • Fraudulent Use Of Credit Or Debit Card
  • Evading Arrest
  • Resisting Arrest Or Obstruction Of Legal Process
  • Reckless Endangerment
  • Possession Of Firearm During Commission Or Attempt To Commit A Crime
  • Disorderly Conduct
  • Possessing A Firearm With Intent To Go Armed (2 counts)
  • Carrying Weapons On Public Parks, Playground, Etc.

CBL/Hamilton Place Mall has a sign stating guns are not allowed on the property.

