CPD: Armed man arrested for trying to use stolen credit card at Hamilton Place Mall

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -
Chattanooga police arrested a man they say was trying to use a stolen credit card at Hamilton Place Mall.
It happened just before 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.
Officers said they tried to get 22-year-old Erwin Rogers to stop, but he tried to run away by going up an escalator and pushing people out of the way. Another officer in a different part of the mall helped slow him down.
Police said they discovered a handgun underneath the man's clothes. They took it away after he was placed in custody.
Rogers faces several charges including:
- Fraudulent Use Of Credit Or Debit Card
- Evading Arrest
- Resisting Arrest Or Obstruction Of Legal Process
- Reckless Endangerment
- Possession Of Firearm During Commission Or Attempt To Commit A Crime
- Disorderly Conduct
- Possessing A Firearm With Intent To Go Armed (2 counts)
- Carrying Weapons On Public Parks, Playground, Etc.
CBL/Hamilton Place Mall has a sign stating guns are not allowed on the property.