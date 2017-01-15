CFD responds to afternoon house fire - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

CFD responds to afternoon house fire

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Brantley, Web Producer/Weekend Assignment Manager
Connect
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a residential fire on Norman Lane, Sunday afternoon. 

CFD received the alarm around 3 p.m. to 119 Norman Lane with several companies. Battalion Chief, Lesley Morgan said no one was home when the fire was discovered and the doors were locked. The firefighters forced their way inside and quickly extinguished the fire. Chief Morgan says the estimated dollar loss is at $10,000. 

The residents were not home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.