CFD responds to afternoon house fire

Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a residential fire on Norman Lane, Sunday afternoon.

CFD received the alarm around 3 p.m. to 119 Norman Lane with several companies. Battalion Chief, Lesley Morgan said no one was home when the fire was discovered and the doors were locked. The firefighters forced their way inside and quickly extinguished the fire. Chief Morgan says the estimated dollar loss is at $10,000.

The residents were not home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.