After a failed attempt to fire South Pittsburg police Chief Robert "Bobby" Simpson last month, newly elected Mayor Virgil Holder succeeded on his second try.

Holder's effort to remove Simpson at the South Pittsburg City Commission's December meeting failed on a 2-2 vote. Just moments after being sworn in as mayor in December, Holder made a motion to fire Simpson, saying the city was ready to move in a different direction.

Read more from our news partner at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.