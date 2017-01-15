Pat Summitt clinic opened at UT Medical Center

The University of Tennessee Medical Center has opened The Pat Summitt Clinic to expand treatment capabilities for patients afflicted by Alzheimer's Disease.

The clinic opening fulfills the wished of the late Pat Summitt, legendary Lady Vols basketball coach.

“The establishment of The Pat Summitt Clinic at The University of Tennessee Medical Center allows us to dramatically increase our research, clinical trials, treatment, education, family caregiver support and other critical elements relative to the growing need for Alzheimer’s related services throughout our region and beyond,” said Joe Landsman, president and CEO of The University of Tennessee Medical Center. “It’s fitting that the clinic honors the unparalleled drive, determination and commitment that Coach Pat Summitt demonstrated, and taught so many of us, whether it was in an effort to win a national championship or on a mission to seek an end to a terrible disease. The latter will prove to be Pat’s greatest legacy.”

The Pat Summitt Clinic is located in the Brain & Spine Institute at The University of Tennessee Medical Center. It is led by medical director Dr. Roberto Fernandez, a nationally recognized neurologist, researcher, and leading expert on Alzheimer’s disease.

The announcement comes at the beginning of “We Back Pat” Week, a creation of the Southeastern Conference (SEC), in cooperation with its 14-member institutions. During this, the sixth “We Back Pat” Week, January 16-23, SEC member institutions’ women’s basketball teams will highlight the efforts of The Pat Summitt Foundation during their home games. The week-long initiative is focused on bringing awareness and recognition to the foundation and its fight against Alzheimer’s disease.

The medical center and foundation also will hold an open house on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2 – 4 p.m., where members of the public can receive a tour of The Pat Summitt Clinic.